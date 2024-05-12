Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

