Coursera (COUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.97 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

A number of research firms have commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,932 shares of company stock valued at $10,054,814. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

