Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.18. 470,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 682,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.