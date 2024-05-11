Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.18. 470,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 682,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

