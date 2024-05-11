Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,847,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,697,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,385,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 208,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.