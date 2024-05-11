Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $1,056,798.16 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,350,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $8,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

