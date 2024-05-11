Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Eugenie Levin Sells 276,136 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $4,194,505.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,826,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eugenie Levin sold 12,930 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $170,546.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after buying an additional 358,386 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

