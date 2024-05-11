Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

ELV opened at $539.00 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.92 and its 200 day moving average is $490.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

