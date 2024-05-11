Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 8.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.74. 618,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,066,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

