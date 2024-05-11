Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Down 6.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 361,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 787,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 731.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

