Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.78. 363,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,417,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

