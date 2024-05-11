QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon Sells 8,100 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $6,183,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.