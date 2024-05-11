QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon Sells 8,100 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $6,183,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
