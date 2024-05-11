Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $70.74.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.