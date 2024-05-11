Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

