George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

George Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WN opened at C$190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$181.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.91.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

