Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $2,876,462.28 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Maroone sold 24,516 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,876,462.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,291.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 3.28.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.