Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $2,876,462.28 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Maroone sold 24,516 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,876,462.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,291.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
