Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,198,000 after acquiring an additional 303,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

CSX opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.