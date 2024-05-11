Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,198,000 after acquiring an additional 303,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
CSX Trading Down 0.3 %
CSX opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.