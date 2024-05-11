Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 13,100 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,014,322.76.

TSE:L opened at C$156.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$150.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.18.

Loblaw Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5138274 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

