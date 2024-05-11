Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 27,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 129,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 230,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $2,815,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 72.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 126,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 173,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

