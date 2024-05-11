Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director David D. Davidar Sells 20,000 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 122.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

