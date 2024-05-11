Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,842,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $6,842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,026,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $116.93 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,906,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Carvana by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

