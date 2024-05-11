Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,842,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $6,842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,026,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE CVNA opened at $116.93 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
