Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 235,322 Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 235,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YLD. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,710,000. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of YLD stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

