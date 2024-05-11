Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider David Mcglinchey Sells 12,219 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

