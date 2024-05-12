STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

