Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $358.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.78.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $351.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.13. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

