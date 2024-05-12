Financial Review: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $64.96 million 0.22 -$4.18 million ($0.87) -4.07 Banc of California $1.97 billion 1.21 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.53

Patriot National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -5.33% -7.72% -0.31% Banc of California -29.10% 2.25% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 5 1 0 2.17

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banc of California beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.