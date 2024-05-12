Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEE opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $86,410,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $52,968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.