Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 262,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

