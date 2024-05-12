Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at UBS Group

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

TMCI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

