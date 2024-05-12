Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at $29,213,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,129 shares of company stock valued at $173,375. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.