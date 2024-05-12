Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $163.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.