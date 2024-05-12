Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $471.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 166,433 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

