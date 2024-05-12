Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Stock Down 6.9 %

NVRO stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Nevro has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $359.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nevro by 19,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.