EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $629.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

