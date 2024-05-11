Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.03).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
