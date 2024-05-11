Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BABFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.03).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON BAB opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,691.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 456.62. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 543.50 ($6.83).

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.