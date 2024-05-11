Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.03).

LON BAB opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,691.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 456.62. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 543.50 ($6.83).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

