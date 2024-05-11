StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

