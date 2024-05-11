StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.10.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,504,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,644,946,000 after buying an additional 1,247,871 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 569.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

