Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

BYFC stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.