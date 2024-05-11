FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Receives “Buy-Venture” Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research reissued their buy-venture rating on shares of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

FSD Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HUGE opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.68.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Free Report ) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

