Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYMR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 474,051 shares of company stock worth $19,624,211 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 184,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.