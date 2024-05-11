Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

OMI stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

