Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Alico Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. Alico has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Analysts forecast that Alico will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Alico by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alico by 21.7% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

