Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after acquiring an additional 563,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,578,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $25,474,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

