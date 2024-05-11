Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE SCCO opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

