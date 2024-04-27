Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years. Orion has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Orion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Orion stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,505. Orion has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Orion Company Profile



Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

