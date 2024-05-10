Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

