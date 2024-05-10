The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

