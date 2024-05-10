Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.975 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of -141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($2.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -166.4%.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 935,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

