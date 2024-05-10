TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TELUS Stock Down 1.8 %

T stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.01. 4,784,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,052. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.37. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.12 and a 52-week high of C$27.85.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0008941 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.27.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

