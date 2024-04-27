Golden State Equity Partners Sells 8,171 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 116.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 464,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 147.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,846 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

