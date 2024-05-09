Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 0%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.35 and last traded at $76.16. Approximately 975,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,500,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

