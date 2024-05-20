Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 177,901 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 13.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

